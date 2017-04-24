Germany's Merkel wants EU-UK dialogue...

Germany's Merkel wants EU-UK dialogue before Brexit negotiations

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: York Press

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said Britain must engage in "constructive dialogue" with the European Union before negotiations can begin on its departure from the bloc. Britain has two years to complete its deal to leave the 28-nation European Union but is currently preoccupied with a snap election taking place in early June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 10 min DaniEl 514,191
News College clan (Mar '13) 16 min Go for it 2
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 1 hr USS LIBERTY 121,928
News Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08) 2 hr He Knows All 12
News US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi... 2 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam 2 hr Simran 17
News Trump team softens war talk but vows other pres... 3 hr Religion Gone Wrong 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,867 • Total comments across all topics: 280,601,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC