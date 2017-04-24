Germany's Merkel wants EU-UK dialogue before Brexit negotiations
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said Britain must engage in "constructive dialogue" with the European Union before negotiations can begin on its departure from the bloc. Britain has two years to complete its deal to leave the 28-nation European Union but is currently preoccupied with a snap election taking place in early June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Press.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|10 min
|DaniEl
|514,191
|College clan (Mar '13)
|16 min
|Go for it
|2
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|1 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|121,928
|Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08)
|2 hr
|He Knows All
|12
|US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi...
|2 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam
|2 hr
|Simran
|17
|Trump team softens war talk but vows other pres...
|3 hr
|Religion Gone Wrong
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC