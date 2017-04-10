Fugitive Mexican politician wanted on organised crime charges held in Guatemala
The former governor of the Mexican state of Veracruz who is accused of running a corruption ring has been detained in Guatemala after six months on the run. Mexico's Attorney General's Office said Duarte was detained on Saturday with the co-operation of Guatemalan police and the country's Interpol office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Oxfordshire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|6 min
|TRD
|71,282
|5 things to know about US Vice President Mike P...
|18 min
|Frogface Kate
|9
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|32 min
|Ronnie Pickering
|513,682
|Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13)
|49 min
|Definitions
|11
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|Jay is mentally ill
|32
|Picture Exclusive: Eva Mendes is at Ryan Goslin...
|2 hr
|Yeti
|1
|Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba...
|2 hr
|DC Dave
|334
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC