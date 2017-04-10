Fugitive Mexican politician wanted on...

Fugitive Mexican politician wanted on organised crime charges held in Guatemala

The former governor of the Mexican state of Veracruz who is accused of running a corruption ring has been detained in Guatemala after six months on the run. Mexico's Attorney General's Office said Duarte was detained on Saturday with the co-operation of Guatemalan police and the country's Interpol office.

