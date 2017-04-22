French Overseas Territories Kicking o...

French Overseas Territories Kicking off Presidential Voting

Read more: News Max

Voters waking up in some French overseas territories are preparing to vote first in France's unpredictable presidential election - one day earlier than in the mainland. Political campaigning is banned from Saturday across France, and online, as voters in far-flung areas such as French Polynesia, Guiana, Guadeloupe cast ballots for one of the 11 candidates.

