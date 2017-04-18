French citizens turn out at UK pollin...

French citizens turn out at UK polling stations for presidential election

Tens of thousands of French citizens living in the United Kingdom have turned out across the country to vote in one of the closest presidential elections of modern times. The country is going to the polls to appoint the successor to Francois Hollande, who is not running after serving a single term in office.

