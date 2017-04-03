Former rail workers jailed over 98,00...

Former rail workers jailed over 98,000 delay repay scheme frauds

Evening Times

Two former Southern rail workers have been jailed for their parts in a scam to make almost A 100,000 worth of false train delay compensation claims, police said. The pair, alongside Elizabeth Howell and George Omole Wangboje, were involved in making 350 claims to the value of A 98,000, of which almost A 55,000 was paid out.

