Former rail workers jailed over 98,000 delay repay scheme frauds
Two former Southern rail workers have been jailed for their parts in a scam to make almost A 100,000 worth of false train delay compensation claims, police said. The pair, alongside Elizabeth Howell and George Omole Wangboje, were involved in making 350 claims to the value of A 98,000, of which almost A 55,000 was paid out.
