Formal Northern Ireland powersharing talks paused until after election

Progress has been made on developing a programme for devolved government and addressing the legacy of thousands of conflict killings and injuries, Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire said. Mr Brokenshire's office said: "At round-table discussions today involving the UK Government, the parties capable of forming an Executive and the Irish Government, it was agreed that formal talks to establish an Executive will be paused until after the General Election."

