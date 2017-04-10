Family leads tributes to Briton who w...

Family leads tributes to Briton who was killed in Stockholm terror attack

A British father who was killed in the Stockholm terror attack has been described as a "talented, compassionate and caring" person. Chris Bevington, 41, was one of four people who died when a lorry mowed down pedestrians in a busy shopping district of the Swedish capital on Friday.

