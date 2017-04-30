Famed Swiss climber Ueli Steck killed in accident near Mount Everest
Famed Swiss climber Ueli Steck was killed Sunday in a mountaineering accident near Mount Everest in Nepal, expedition organizers said. Mingma Sherpa of the Seven Summit Treks said Steck was killed at Camp 1 of Mount Nuptse.
