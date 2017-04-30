Famed Swiss climber Ueli Steck killed...

Famed Swiss climber Ueli Steck killed in accident near Mount Everest

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: The Japan Times

Famed Swiss climber Ueli Steck was killed Sunday in a mountaineering accident near Mount Everest in Nepal, expedition organizers said. Mingma Sherpa of the Seven Summit Treks said Steck was killed at Camp 1 of Mount Nuptse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British politician calls on Chinese community t... 20 min slumdog indians 7
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 27 min Raz 514,419
News Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands 34 min slumdog indians 4
News 'Juarez is waiting for you': Violent city tries... 2 hr Enter Hell 1
News Resolved in Philadelphia: Even undocumented imm... 8 hr spytheweb 2
News It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13) 9 hr Zap 49
News Donald Trump - Did trade deficit cause slow gro... 9 hr uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,992 • Total comments across all topics: 280,667,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC