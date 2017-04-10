Explosion at Turkey police station wa...

Explosion at Turkey police station was 'terror attack'

An explosion that hit a police station in the Turkish city of Diyarbakir, killing three people, was the result of a "terror attack", Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said. The blast happened on Tuesday inside a workshop in the mainly Kurdish city, where a police armoured vehicle was being repaired.

