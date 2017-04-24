Ex-MP David Ward sacked as Lib Dem candidate after - anti-Semitism' claim
Mr Farron denounced former MP David Ward as "unfit to represent the party" and reversed a decision to let him stand for the party on June 8 in his old constituency of Bradford East. The decision came hours after Prime Minister Theresa May unleashed a broadside at the Liberal Democrats in the House of Commons for putting forward a candidate "with questionable views on anti-Semitism".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cotswold Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|15 min
|Raz
|514,097
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|17 min
|Tm Cln
|22
|Senate prepares for White House for North Korea...
|52 min
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Thousands of Right Sector supporters rally in K... (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|About time
|103
|Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B...
|1 hr
|chazmo jr
|4
|Ontario Introduces A 15 Per Cent Non-Resident S...
|2 hr
|other Markets
|1
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|4 hr
|WTFX2
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC