Everyone should talk about mental health, says William in video with Lady Gaga

7 hrs ago

The Duke of Cambridge has teamed up with pop superstar Lady Gaga to encourage people to open up about their feelings and bring an end to the "shame" of talking about mental health issues. In a video watched by around 15,000 people live on Facebook, William and Lady Gaga chatted about how important speaking freely about mental health can be in helping to shatter the stigma around it.

Chicago, IL

