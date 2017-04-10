Evacuations from besieged Syrian towns begin under government deal with rebels
The Syrian government and the opposition have begun a co-ordinated population swap of tens of thousands of people from four besieged towns. Activists including the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said buses carrying rebels began leaving the rebel-held towns Madaya and Zabadani near Damascus on Friday morning in the first phase of the deal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucksfreepress.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NAFTA reform must benefit the citizens of all t...
|2 min
|New Resident
|14
|Analysis: Afghanistan strike may boost Trump, s...
|22 min
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Readers share what it means to be American (Oct '08)
|30 min
|Im Dying
|28
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|31 min
|Regional Fodder
|16
|Senators urge generals to stop being 'cheerlead...
|33 min
|DND
|1
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|40 min
|Im Dying
|35
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|1 hr
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC