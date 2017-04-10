Evacuations from besieged Syrian town...

Evacuations from besieged Syrian towns begin under government deal with rebels

The Syrian government and the opposition have begun a co-ordinated population swap of tens of thousands of people from four besieged towns. Activists including the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said buses carrying rebels began leaving the rebel-held towns Madaya and Zabadani near Damascus on Friday morning in the first phase of the deal.

