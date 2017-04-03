Embattled South African President Jac...

Embattled South African President Jacob Zuma backed by ruling party

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Halstead Gazette

South Africa's ruling party has given a boost to the country's embattled president, saying an opposition effort to force Jacob Zuma's resignation after he fired the finance minister will fail. Gwede Mantashe, secretary-general of the African National Congress, also said the party is "gravely concerned" about rare shows of division among top party leaders, some of whom - including himself - publicly criticised Mr Zuma's cabinet reshuffle last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Halstead Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With so much at stake, Southern California clos... 3 hr Solarman 1
News Husband of Trump supporter deported to Mexico 3 hr Wildchild 1
News How are gay rights and climate action not conse... 4 hr who the April Fool 1
News Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14) 4 hr KimiBeuchat 8
News The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ... 4 hr Christsharian Dee... 125
News Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08) 7 hr Trump supporter 9
News Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr... 11 hr anonymous 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,073 • Total comments across all topics: 280,088,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC