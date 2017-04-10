Dunkirk migrant camp fire - will increase attempts to reach UK on lorries'
A fire that destroyed a camp housing 1,500 migrants in northern France will lead to a spike in attempts to enter the UK by people hiding on lorries, hauliers have warned. The Road Haulage Association said drivers will be targeted by more people trying to cross the Channel after the blaze tore through wooden shelters at the Grande-Synthe camp near the port of Dunkirk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Richmond and Twickenham Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|1 hr
|Moses Freaks
|65
|Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11)
|1 hr
|RetardICON
|10
|Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba...
|2 hr
|Lmao
|171
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|Alright
|19
|US show of force to North Korea also could show...
|5 hr
|Retribution
|7
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|Mrs Sunny
|513,543
|Who's who: Trump aides, associates drawing atte...
|6 hr
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC