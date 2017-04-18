Driver found guilty of threatening Je...

Driver found guilty of threatening Jeremy Vine has conviction appeal dismissed

A driver found guilty of threatening and abusing BBC presenter Jeremy Vine as he was cycling has had her appeal against the conviction dismissed. The confrontation between Shanique Syrena Pearson, 22, and the broadcaster in London last summer was captured on his helmet camera and has been viewed online millions of times.

