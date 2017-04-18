Drinks giant Diageo to axe more than ...

Drinks giant Diageo to axe more than 100 jobs because of Brexit, says union

Drinks giant Diageo is to cut more than 100 jobs across its Scottish operations because of concerns over Brexit, according to the GMB union. Workers were told that 70 redundancies will be made at Diageo's Leven plant in Fife and a further 35 its Shieldhall site, near Glasgow.

