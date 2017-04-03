Donald Trump sends condolences to Putin for St Petersburg train bomb
The Kremlin said Mr Trump offered sympathy to the families of the victims of Monday's blast and asked President Putin to convey his support for the Russian people. Mr Putin thanked Mr Trump for the expression of solidarity, the Kremlin said, adding that the two leaders voiced a shared view that "terrorism is an evil that must be fought jointly".
