Diana remembered with Kensington Palace memorial garden 20 years after her death

Diana, Princess of Wales used to chat to those working in the garden at Kensington Palace, the head gardener at the royal residence has said. Marking two decades since her death, a new memorial garden has opened at the princess's former home, where her sons Prince Harry and the Duke of Cambridge, his wife the Duchess and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, now live.

