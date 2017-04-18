Death toll in Stockholm truck attack ...

Death toll in Stockholm truck attack rises to five as woman dies in hospital

A woman in her 60s who was injured in the April 7 truck attack in Stockholm has died, Swedish authorities said, raising the death toll to five. A political party in Trollhattan, near Gothenburg, identified the woman as Marie Kide, 66, an elected member of the city council.

