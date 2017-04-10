Death toll from massive US bomb attack on IS in Afghanistan rises to 94
The number of militants killed in an attack with the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the US military has risen to 94, an Afghan official has said. Ataullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor in Nangarhar, said the number of Islamic State group dead was up from the 36 reported a day earlier.
