David Cameron would make good Nato se...

David Cameron would make good Nato secretary-general, says Fallon

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Thetelegraphand Argus

Reports have linked the former prime minister to the role but Sir Michael stressed there was no vacancy as the post was currently filled by Norwegian Jens Stoltenberg. With Mr Stoltenberg's term due to end in 2018 or 2019, the UK has reportedly lobbied for the former Tory leader to fill the secretary-general post.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Thetelegraphand Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... 40 min Diversity Dude 2
News The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ... 1 hr Lawrence Wolf 92
News Drexel professor causes stir with tweet, again 2 hr Guido 1
News Former Mexican governor flees, may be in West T... 4 hr EPT 7
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 5 hr WHAT 36,850
News Former Mexican governor flees, may be in West T... 5 hr New Resident 2
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 6 hr Banned Aid 513,378
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,513 • Total comments across all topics: 280,002,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC