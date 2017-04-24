Cuban military plane crashes, killing 8 troops on board

A Cuban military plane crashed into a hillside Saturday in the western province of Artemisa, killing eight troops on board, the government said. Cuba's military said in a statement that the Soviet-made AN-26 took off from the Playa Baracoa airport outside Havana at 6:38 a.m. and crashed outside the town of Candelaria about 40 miles away.

