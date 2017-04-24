Cuban military plane crashes, killing...

Cuban military plane crashes, killing 8 troops on board

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

A Cuban military plane crashed into a hillside Saturday in the western province of Artemisa, killing eight troops on board, the government said. Cuba's military said in a statement that the Soviet-made AN-26 took off from the Playa Baracoa airport outside Havana at 6:38 a.m. and crashed outside the town of Candelaria about 40 miles away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 7 min AlaturQ 514,457
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... 27 min WW33degrer 15
News 'Juarez is waiting for you': Violent city tries... 2 hr Historian 4
News The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ... 2 hr South Knox Hombre 3
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) 2 hr Simran 34
News Federal government's position on Manitoba borde... 3 hr fears-of-trump 1
News Ontario making abortion pill Mifegymiso free fo... 3 hr Meg 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,534 • Total comments across all topics: 280,673,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC