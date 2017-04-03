Couple jailed for holding mentally di...

Couple jailed for holding mentally disabled woman as - sex slave'

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Witney Gazette

A deviant who sexually abused a mentally disabled woman while holding her prisoner in his house for eight years has been jailed. Keith Baker was sentenced to 15 years in prison for keeping the woman as an invisible sex slave in a room with no light bulb, carpets or curtains at his filthy house in Craigavon, Co Armagh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Witney Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigration arrests at Mexican border continue ... 11 min Wildchild 2
News The navy asks that you get your sailor-kissing ... 29 min Gargant668 1
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr J_a_n 513,395
News Islamic forces close in on historic mosque wher... 3 hr Khan 2
News Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun... 4 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 10
News Telephones, instant replay, and the whoopee cus... 5 hr ancient pyramid f... 1
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 5 hr Into The Night 36,858
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,135 • Total comments across all topics: 280,055,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC