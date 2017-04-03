Couple jailed for holding mentally disabled woman as - sex slave'
A deviant who sexually abused a mentally disabled woman while holding her prisoner in his house for eight years has been jailed. Keith Baker was sentenced to 15 years in prison for keeping the woman as an invisible sex slave in a room with no light bulb, carpets or curtains at his filthy house in Craigavon, Co Armagh.
