Colombia: 127 dead after rivers overflow, toppling homes
In this handout photo released by the Colombian National Army, soldiers and residents work together in rescue efforts in Mocoa, Colombia, Saturday, April 1, 2017, after an avalanche of water from an overflowing river swep... . In this handout photo released by the Colombian National Army, soldiers and residents work together in rescue efforts in Mocoa, Colombia, Saturday, April 1, 2017, after an avalanche of water from an overflowing river swep... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Mexican governor flees, may be in West T...
|4 min
|NewsWatch
|3
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|WHAT
|36,849
|The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ...
|1 hr
|spud
|81
|Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele...
|7 hr
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|2
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|Mrs Sunny
|513,377
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|17 hr
|global warming by...
|8,123
|Clashes at anti-Islamic congress in Germany (Sep '08)
|18 hr
|The Ultimate Crus...
|40
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC