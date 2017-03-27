Charles - asked US to pause Afghan in...

Charles - asked US to pause Afghan invasion to honour Ramadan'

The Prince of Wales asked the US if it would be possible to pause the invasion of Afghanistan to honour Ramadan, according to Washington's former ambassador to Britain. William Farish said Charles asked if his request for the holy month to be considered as part of the battle plans could be passed on to the then president George Bush.

Chicago, IL

