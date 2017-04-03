Candidates line up for council polls in England, Scotland and Wales
Some 15,370 candidates are set to do battle for 4,851 seats in local elections across Britain on May 4, provisional figures show following the close of nominations earlier this week. Full contests are due for 34 English councils, including 27 county councils, and for all 32 Scottish councils and all 22 Welsh councils.
