Bus ad promoting US city festival shows images from Europe
Huge photos on a Concord Coach bus that travels between Concord and Boston feature images of the Merrimack River and a local clock tower, both associated with New Hampshire's capital city. But the Concord Monitor reports that photos of people on a Prague hillside and a painter from Venice, Italy, also are in the ad for the May 6 festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|12 min
|Fatty Faith
|513,795
|Like, what's the point of 420?
|19 min
|TAX the DOPERS
|2
|John Boyega at odds with Samuel L Jackson over ...
|43 min
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Note with vignette of the right location (but f...
|1 hr
|Cash
|1
|Trump says he does not see expanded role for U....
|1 hr
|Newt G s Next Wife
|3
|Study: More and more college students are tryin...
|1 hr
|how do officers t...
|1
|Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ...
|1 hr
|Newt G s Next Wife
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC