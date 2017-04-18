Bus ad promoting US city festival sho...

Bus ad promoting US city festival shows images from Europe

Huge photos on a Concord Coach bus that travels between Concord and Boston feature images of the Merrimack River and a local clock tower, both associated with New Hampshire's capital city. But the Concord Monitor reports that photos of people on a Prague hillside and a painter from Venice, Italy, also are in the ad for the May 6 festival.

