Brussels - set to demand UK pays to move EU agencies out Britain'

Brussels is set to demand that Britain pays the cost of moving EU agencies out of the UK after Brexit, according to a leaked draft negotiating document. And the European Commission will insist that the UK pays its "divorce bill" in euros, ensuring that Britain bears the risk of any currency fluctuations.

