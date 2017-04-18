Brussels - set to demand UK pays to move EU agencies out Britain'
Brussels is set to demand that Britain pays the cost of moving EU agencies out of the UK after Brexit, according to a leaked draft negotiating document. And the European Commission will insist that the UK pays its "divorce bill" in euros, ensuring that Britain bears the risk of any currency fluctuations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Halstead Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|11 min
|UidiotRaceMakeWor...
|36,891
|LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17
|43 min
|WILL Dockery
|1
|Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ...
|1 hr
|Pope Benedictum
|3
|A future indoor pool in Napierville thanks to j...
|2 hr
|outdoor pooling
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|chazmo
|513,784
|Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ...
|4 hr
|Gary
|7
|True Ukrainian history - " now in every school (Feb '16)
|8 hr
|About time
|174
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC