Bridesmaid role sees Charlotte step into the royal limelight

Princess Charlotte has a big year ahead of her, from a starring role in a society wedding to starting nursery. Here is a look at what the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's daughter, who turns two on May 2, will be up to: Royal toddler Charlotte is taking on her biggest role yet in three weeks' time as bridesmaid for her aunt Pippa Middleton when she marries financier boyfriend James Matthews on May 20. The event is being billed as the society wedding of the year and Prince George is also acting as page boy during the service at the 12th century St Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire.

