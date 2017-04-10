Brexit-backers slammed as citizen rights row leaves 200 Parliament staff at risk
Brexit-backing MPs and ministers have been condemned as "disgraceful" for refusing to guarantee the rights of EU citizens in the UK as it emerged almost 200 people working in Parliament face an uncertain future because of their nationality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Analysis: Afghanistan strike may boost Trump, s...
|2 min
|Trump Plotza
|9
|Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba...
|52 min
|Rodney D
|254
|Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14)
|1 hr
|Were just afraid
|16
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Faith
|513,642
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|2 hr
|huntcoyotes
|238
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|2 hr
|Frogface Kate
|17
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|2 hr
|Trump Problems
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC