Belarus protesters march against nuclear power on Chernobyl anniversary

Around 400 people have marched in Minsk to mark the anniversary of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster, and protest against the construction of a nuclear plant in Belarus. About a quarter of Belarus' territory was contaminated and an 850-square-mile region was declared unfit for human habitation.

