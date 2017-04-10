Bangladesh militant hanged for attack aimed at British envoy

In this June 16, 2014 file photo, Mufti Abdul Hannan, center, leader of banned radical group Harkatul Jihad al Islami, stands at a court in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Authorities in Bangladesh have executed Hannan and two accomplices for their involvement in a grenade attack against a British diplomat at a popular Islamic shrine in 2004.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.