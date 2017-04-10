Autopsies show sarin gas used against...

Autopsies show sarin gas used against Syrian town, Turkey says

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Milford Mercury

Test results confirm sarin gas was used in an attack on a northern Syrian town earlier this month, Turkey's health minister has said. The results were announced as the Russian military said the Syrian government is willing to let international experts examine its military base for signs of chemical weapons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Milford Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba... 2 min New Resident 153
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' 14 min Matt9969 3
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... 44 min Retribution 60
News US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific... 1 hr Dawn 49
News Cellphone surveillance technology being used by... 2 hr The Holding Company 3
News 6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le... 3 hr Cabbage 2
News North Korea calls US aircraft carrier dispatch ... 3 hr anonymous 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,632 • Total comments across all topics: 280,234,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC