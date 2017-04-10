Autopsies show sarin gas used against Syrian town, Turkey says
Test results confirm sarin gas was used in an attack on a northern Syrian town earlier this month, Turkey's health minister has said. The results were announced as the Russian military said the Syrian government is willing to let international experts examine its military base for signs of chemical weapons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milford Mercury.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba...
|2 min
|New Resident
|153
|Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one'
|14 min
|Matt9969
|3
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|44 min
|Retribution
|60
|US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific...
|1 hr
|Dawn
|49
|Cellphone surveillance technology being used by...
|2 hr
|The Holding Company
|3
|6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le...
|3 hr
|Cabbage
|2
|North Korea calls US aircraft carrier dispatch ...
|3 hr
|anonymous
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC