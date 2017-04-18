Author and conservationist Kuki Gallm...

Author and conservationist Kuki Gallmann shot in Kenya

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The Italian-born author and conservationist Kuki Gallmann was shot at her Kenyan ranch and airlifted for treatment after herders invaded in search of pasture to save their animals from drought, officials said Sunday. Gallmann, known for her bestselling book "I Dreamed of Africa," which became a movie by the same name starring Kim Basinger, was patrolling the ranch when she was shot in the stomach, local police chief Ezekiel Chepkowny said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 4 min SaviorSelf 513,906
News What Trump got wrong on Twitter this week 41 min Retribution 10
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) 1 hr RiccardoFire 10
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) 2 hr Barack Succession 39
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... 3 hr huntcoyotes 28
News Carmarthenshire medics win top honours at award... 3 hr Humanspirit 1
News I came to learn that Islam is about love 3 hr True Christian wi... 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,744 • Total comments across all topics: 280,513,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC