As ties ebb, Trump says Russia may have known about Syria gas attack

With tensions rising over Syria and other issues, President Donald Trump said Wednesday that US relations with Russia "may be at an all-time low," saying Moscow may have known about a chemical attack by Syrian "butcher" Bashar Assad while expressing support for the NATO alliance. "Right now we're not getting along with Russia at all," Trump said flatly during a White House news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Soltenberg.

