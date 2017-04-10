Archbishop of Canterbury urges - rest...

Archbishop of Canterbury urges - restoration and hope' in Easter Sunday sermon

Read more: This is Wiltshire

The Most Rev Justin Welby told his Easter Sunday congregation at Canterbury Cathedral, Kent, that in the face of "pain and despair, grief and death" people should remember the words "Do not be afraid". He referred to the attacks in Egypt which killed more than 40 people in churches in Alexandria and Tanta last week.

Chicago, IL

