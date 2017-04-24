All aboard the royal express as Charl...

All aboard the royal express as Charles takes steam train for a run

The Prince of Wales has driven a steam train that his donation helped restore after it was badly damaged by vandals. Charles, known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, wore a kilt and a specially-monogrammed overall to drive the steam engine on a line in Aberdeenshire he used to travel on as a child.

