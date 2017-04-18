Alexander Blackman praises - wife in ...

Alexander Blackman praises - wife in a million' after release from prison

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Witney Gazette

Royal Marine Alexander Blackman, who shot dead a wounded Taliban fighter in Afghanistan, has praised his "wife in a million" as he spoke for the first time since release from prison. Sergeant Blackman, 42, said partner Claire's determined fight for his release had "saved me", describing returning to freedom after more than three years in jail as an "immense feeling".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Witney Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 27 min chazmo 514,392
News 'We knew this was coming': Manitoba lumber comp... 3 hr Mao Sees Tongue C... 5
News British politician calls on Chinese community t... 4 hr slumdog indians 4
News New highway an option to handle growth (Sep '09) 4 hr they coming closer 33
News The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ... 5 hr Almond Rose 20-20 2
News David Asper, tapped to chair police board, endo... 8 hr Fill Sheegles Wallet 3
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 9 hr TRD 71,285
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,435 • Total comments across all topics: 280,652,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC