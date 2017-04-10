Air Canada apologizes for bumping 10-...

Air Canada apologizes for bumping 10-year-old boy from flight to Costa Rica

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Courier

Air Canada is apologizing to a Prince Edward Island family after the airline bumped a 10-year-old boy from a flight. A day before the vacation during March break, Doyle says he checked his family in for the flight online, but could not select a seat for his son.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba... 21 min DC Dave 364
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... 30 min True Christian wi... 28
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr DaniEl 513,691
News Conservative rivals O'Toole, Leitch following d... 8 hr Red 1
News Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an... 8 hr Red 3
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 12 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 36,859
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 12 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,127
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,022 • Total comments across all topics: 280,378,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC