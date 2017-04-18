After sex video, S. Korea accused of ...

After sex video, S. Korea accused of targeting gay soldiers

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Thursday, April 20, 2017 photo, South Korean army soldiers walk to take their trains at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. A watchdog group says South Korea's army is hunting down and prosecuting gay servicemen after a video of two male soldiers having sex was posted on the internet earlier this year, stoking fear in an already persecuted minority group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 12 min Fatty Faith 513,795
News Like, what's the point of 420? 19 min TAX the DOPERS 2
News John Boyega at odds with Samuel L Jackson over ... 42 min Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Note with vignette of the right location (but f... 1 hr Cash 1
News Trump says he does not see expanded role for U.... 1 hr Newt G s Next Wife 3
News Study: More and more college students are tryin... 1 hr how do officers t... 1
News Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ... 1 hr Newt G s Next Wife 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,237 • Total comments across all topics: 280,455,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC