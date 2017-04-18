Afghan official: Gunmen attacked army base, 100 casualties

Afghan soldiers stand guard at the gate of a military compound after an attack by gunmen in Mazar-e- Sharif province north of kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, April 21, 2017. Gunmen wearing army uniforms stormed a military compound in the Balkh province, killing at least eight soldiers and wounding 11 others, an Afghan government official said Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.