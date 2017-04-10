7,000 evacuated from besieged Syrian towns
More than 7,000 people have been evacuated from four besieged towns in the latest co-ordinated population transfer in Syria's six-year civil war. As diplomacy in Moscow focused on the US air strikes targeting the country, over 2,350 people were taken by bus out of the twin towns of Madaya and Zabadani near Damascus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ilkley Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|1 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|5
|New York to provide lawyers for immigrants faci...
|2 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba...
|3 hr
|Tio RICO
|257
|Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At...
|4 hr
|Marauder
|6
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|5 hr
|Idiots
|4
|US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific...
|6 hr
|Blink
|51
|US show of force to North Korea also could show...
|6 hr
|SirPrize
|33
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC