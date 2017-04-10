7,000 evacuated from besieged Syrian ...

7,000 evacuated from besieged Syrian towns

More than 7,000 people have been evacuated from four besieged towns in the latest co-ordinated population transfer in Syria's six-year civil war. As diplomacy in Moscow focused on the US air strikes targeting the country, over 2,350 people were taken by bus out of the twin towns of Madaya and Zabadani near Damascus.

