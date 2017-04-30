5 Trump is not ruling out military ac...

5 Trump is not ruling out military action against North Korea

14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

President Trump did not appear to be ruling out military action against North Korea if the country pushes forward with its nuclear weapons program. In an interview with CBS News's John Dickerson that aired Sunday on " Face the Nation ," Trump said he would not be pleased if North Korea takes that step.

Chicago, IL

