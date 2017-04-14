25 killed and scores wounded in bomb ...

25 killed and scores wounded in bomb attack on Egyptian church

At least 25 people have been killed and 71 wounded after a bomb exploded in a church north of Cairo that was packed with Palm Sunday worshippers. The attack in the Nile Delta town of Tanta was the latest in a series of assaults on Egypt's Christian minority, which makes up around 10% of the population and has been repeatedly targeted by Islamic extremists.

Chicago, IL

