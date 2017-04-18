18m already paid out by NHS to patien...

18m already paid out by NHS to patients treated by convicted breast surgeon

Read more: Prestwichandwhitefieldguide.co.uk

The NHS has paid out nearly A 18 million after settling the cases of more than 250 patients treated by a surgeon convicted of carrying out needless breast operations. Top surgeon Ian Paterson, 59, described in court by one victim as being "like God", lied to patients and exaggerated or invented the risk of cancer to convince them to go under the knife.

Chicago, IL

