14-year-old boy charged with attempting to possess machine gun

11 hrs ago

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with attempting to possess a Russian sub-machine gun and 100 rounds of ammunition with intent to endanger life. A detective said she believed the teenager's intention was to intimidate another person after using the "dark web" in a bid to obtain the lethal haul.

Chicago, IL

