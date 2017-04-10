10 Things to Know for Monday
In this photo taken Jan. 26, 2016, the empty playground at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbia, Mo. Justice Neil Gorsuch's first week hearing Supreme Court arguments features a case that's giving school choice advocates hope for an easier use of public money for private, religious schools in dozens of states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba...
|36 min
|ILLEGAL A-HOLE
|354
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|45 min
|Thumping Romney
|239
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|1 hr
|Memory cancer
|200
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|1 hr
|Memory cancer
|126
|Construction in the GTA (Jul '13)
|2 hr
|gonna be crazy
|4
|Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14)
|2 hr
|paths-to-leadersh...
|12
|Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis...
|3 hr
|BHM5267
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC