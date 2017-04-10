10 killed in Sri Lanka after mound of rubbish collapses
At least 10 people have died and 12 others were injured when a massive mound of rubbish collapsed on part of a poor neighbourhood in the Sri Lankan capital during festivities to mark the local new year. Officials said 75 people whose homes were damaged are being housed in a nearby school after the incident in Colombo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 min
|Shiraz tastes better
|513,655
|Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba...
|5 min
|LOL
|278
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|42 min
|spud
|9
|Acton's longstanding shop for power equipment
|1 hr
|Halton UK
|1
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ...
|1 hr
|La Cubanita
|2
|Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis...
|2 hr
|USA Today
|3
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an...
|3 hr
|Stop Statism
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC