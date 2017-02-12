William joins children in blindfold c...

William joins children in blindfold challenge to help launch award programme

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Richmond and Twickenham Times

The Duke of Cambridge laughed and joked with children as he donned a blindfold and helped them put up a tent. William joined a team of six pupils at Llanfoist Fawr Primary School in Abergavenny, South Wales, on Wednesday, including four who were also taking part in the challenge without being able to see.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Richmond and Twickenham Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P... 13 min Solarman 3
News The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso... 45 min Cordwainer Trout 6
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) 2 hr John 42
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 3 hr TRD 71,405
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 4 hr Waikiki BROWN WATER 36,752
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 4 hr Enter 6,472
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 5 hr Faith Michigan 512,968
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,511 • Total comments across all topics: 279,246,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC