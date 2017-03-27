Wife - overjoyed' as Marine Alexander...

Wife - overjoyed' as Marine Alexander Blackman likely to be home within weeks

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Evening Times

The wife of Royal Marine Alexander Blackman, who fatally shot an injured Taliban fighter in Afghanistan, has spoken of her joy at the prospect of him coming home in a few weeks. Claire Blackman said she was "overjoyed" after judges sentenced her husband to seven years for diminished responsibility manslaughter - meaning that because of time already served he could be freed next month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 3 min chazmo 513,335
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 1 hr TRD 71,275
News Canadian knife-makers hone their craft to forge... 5 hr Winnipeg Knife Fi... 1
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... 5 hr Dee Dee Dee 2
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,076
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... 13 hr jonjedi 74
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) 13 hr EL Cacique-GSB 48
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,733 • Total comments across all topics: 279,880,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC